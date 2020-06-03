SALEM — State parks in Oregon will be open for free day use on Saturday, June 6.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will open state parks to users that day commemorating the annual State Parks Day that’s been offered since 1997 as a thanks to the commitment to state parks.
“State Parks Day is our annual ‘thank you’ to Oregonians for supporting their state parks,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “2020 has been a difficult year for many people, and we’re proud to be able to provide safe natural places for folks to destress and enjoy the outdoors.”
Overnight camping is free at all tent and recreational vehicle sites in open state park campgrounds for stays over the night of June 6. Day-use parking is free June 6 at the 25 parks that charge a day-use fee.
In the past, State Parks Day included guided hikes, interagency activities with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Lottery, free food and interpretation activities.
Reduced staff, budget and resources keep the agency from hosting events this year. COVID-19 precautions are also limiting interactive opportunities, but the public is still encouraged to visit a state park and enjoy the outdoors.
The majority of state park campgrounds still remain closed until June 9. A few are currently open to first-come, first-served guests, including Minam State Park north of La Grande, Hilgard Junction State Park along Interstate 84 outside La Grande, Catherine Creek State Park near Union and Clyde Holliday State Recreation Site near John Day.
Campers should expect reduced levels of service at the campgrounds, including fewer staff and limited access to facilities.
Fishing is also free June 6-7, courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Several free fishing events will be held that weekend.
No fishing licenses or tags, including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation, are required to fish, crab or clam in Oregon over the weekend. Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
The state’s Free Fishing Weekend is usually a special one for ODFW staff and fishing groups that host events all over the state, bringing all the gear newcomers need to try fishing. Unfortunately, due to concerns and restrictions related to COVID-19, ODFW is not hosting or sponsoring any events this year.
A number of waterbodies are being stocked in advance of Free Fishing Weekend, just like past years. Due to concerns about crowding where fish are stocked, ODFW is not currently providing its trout stocking schedule or announcing which waterbodies are stocked.
Nonresidents can also fish for free, but there are still special restrictions on the coast. Currently, clamming is closed to nonresidents coast-wide. Crabbing is open to nonresidents along most of the coast but is closed to nonresidents in the Columbia River and in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon.
