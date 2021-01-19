HELIX — The Helix School Board have conducted an evaluation of Helix School District Superintendent/Principal Darrick Cope and concluded that he has done an “excellent job” at accomplishing a variety of feats despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the board.
The school board noted that in the past year, Cope has helped the district navigate the "State requirements and District implications” brought on by COVID-19.
Among Cope’s accomplishments were implementing K-5 math curriculum intended to increase assessment scores, a remote instruction option for high school students taking foreign language classes and an evaluation and assessment procedure to check on 9th graders’ progress to promote increased graduation rates.
The board noted that the pandemic and state shutdown forced the district to make many adjustments, but added that Cope “handled these demands directly and effectively.”
Cope navigated and stayed up-to-date on the ever-changing state metrics that came at the whim of the pandemic, the board said, and helped manage the district’s response.
Cope was also able to secure a certified teacher from the La Grande School District to provide virtual instruction to students, which the district intends to continue for the foreseeable future.
“The Helix School Board continues to fully support Darrick Cope as Superintendent/Principal of the Helix School District,” the press release said. “We appreciate all his efforts amidst the unprecedented challenge faced by the District regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to his ongoing efforts and leadership as the district navigates the transition from (Comprehensive Distance Learning/Limited In Person) back to in person education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.