SALEM — Oregon schools will remain closed through the end of April, extending by a month the original closure ordered last week by Gov. Kate Brown.
“We must act now to flatten the curve and slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Oregon. Otherwise, we face a higher strain on our medical system and greater loss of life to this disease,” Brown said in a Tuesday evening announcement.
Public schools, which were scheduled to open April 1, are now closed until April 28. The order affects about 580,000 students statewide.
“School districts may call on public school educators and employees to deliver limited learning and support services,” her statement said.
She said she expected the state’s school districts to continue providing meals and child care.
“This includes the delivery of food assistance and offering child care for essential health care professionals and first responders,” the statement said.
The governor also said that “each district will pay their regular employees during the closure.”
Brown earlier in the day tightened restrictions on nursing homes, residential care facilities and other licensed facilities, barring all visitors. There are about 30,000 Oregonians in such living circumstances.
