The closure of area schools has left some of the most vulnerable students, those using the free and reduced school meal programs, at risk of going without food until schools open again. The following school districts are making meals available to students during the closures:
Pendleton
“Grab-and-go” breakfast and lunches will be available at the Pendleton Early Learning Center and Washington Elementary School, and the district will send its food truck to the recreation center on the Umatilla Indian Reservation to deliver meals to tribal students.
Hermiston
Sack lunches and breakfasts are available for pickup from the bus stops set up around the city to drop off food for students.
Morrow County
• Sam Boardman Elementary School, 9 a.m. to noon
• Meal drop off at Wilson trailer park 9-9:15 a.m.
• Drop off at Boardman Library 9:20-9:35 a.m.
• Drop off at Riverside Jr/Sr High School 9:40-10 a.m.
• A.C. Houghton Elementary School 9 a.m. to noon
• Drop off at Irrigon Library, 9-9:15 a.m.
• Irrigon Elementary School, 9:20-9:40 a.m.
• Heppner High School 9 a.m. to noon
• Drop off at City Park 9:20-9:35 a.m.
• Drop off at Heppner Elementary School 9:40-10:00 a.m.
Stanfield
Lunch will be available for students to pick up between 11 a.m. and noon on March 16-19 and March 30-31.
Echo
Meals will be available for students to pick up from 8-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon at Echo School.
Umatilla
• McNary Heights Elementary: Breakfast 8-9 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to noon, dinner 5-6 p.m.
• Umatilla High School: Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Kiwanis Park: Lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m.
• Marina Park: Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Triangle Park: Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
** Adults can also get breakfast for $1, and lunch and dinner for $2
For information on available meal programs for school districts not listed here, contact your school by phone or access the district's website for more information.
