Second Walla Walla County resident confirmed with COVID-19

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla County health officials confirmed Tuesday that a second local resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Officials said the Walla Walla County woman is in her 20s and is under home isolation. She will remain under home isolation for 14 days and until she has been fever free for 72 hours.
The Department of Community Health is working with the Washington State Department of Health to identify anyone who may have an increased risk because of close contact with this person.
“We understand our community wants details about each case,” said Meghan DeBolt, director of the county health department. “However, (the DCH) will not report on the exact location of the case. We want the community to know that we are doing a thorough investigation, instructing each case and contact to stay home under isolation. We are calling them daily for monitoring purposes.”
The county's first case of COVID-19 was identified Saturday as a man in his 40s.
The case is not linked to international or domestic travel, and the county department of community health is working to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the man.
