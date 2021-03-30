Senate Bill 719

• Summary: SB 719 provides that certain aggregate data relating to reportable disease investigations are not confidential or exempt from disclosure under public records law unless data could reasonably lead to identification of individual. Declares emergency, effective on passage

• The bill is in the Senate Committee on Health Care.

• Freshman Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, chairs the committee, and Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, is the vice chair. The committee plans to meet for a work session Wednesday, March 31, at 1 p.m. to discuss SB 719 and several other bills.

• For more information, go to olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Committees/SHC/2021-03-31-13-00/Agenda.