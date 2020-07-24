UMATILLA COUNTY — New cases of COVID-19 kept coming in Umatilla County this week, which concluded Friday, July 24, with the public health department reporting 72 confirmed cases of the virus and the 16th death of a county resident who had tested positive for it.
Those reports pushed the county to 1,525 total confirmed cases and marked the eighth death reported in a nine-day span, the most at any point during the pandemic to date. There are 10 people hospitalized who have tested positive for the virus as of July 24, and there are an additional 99 presumed cases of the virus, which means an individual has symptoms and is a known contact of a previously confirmed case, but hasn’t officially tested positive.
The consistency of new confirmed cases has continued to increase the seven-day average of newly reported daily cases within the county, which is firmly above 40 cases per day as of July 24 after hovering at or below that figure in previous weeks.
Aside from Mondays, when that seven-day average consistently spikes due to Umatilla County reporting all new cases from the weekend on that day, the seven-day average of more than 47 new cases per day as of July 24 is the highest peak the county has experienced yet.
The continuous surge of cases is represented in Umatilla County’s latest epi curve, which can be found on the public health department’s website and indicates the day that an individual who tested positive for the virus first began experiencing symptoms of it.
While county health officials had been optimistic in recent weeks that the surge of new cases may have peaked back on June 24, the most recent epi curve leaves less room for optimism. June 24 remains the current peak with 58 confirmed cases reporting symptoms that day, but the epi curve indicates that more than 50 cases reported that symptoms began on each of June 30, July 6 and July 14.
The latest county case data available also shows that residents between the age of 20 and 29 continue to be the most consistently diagnosed with the virus, with those individuals accounting for nearly 22% of all cases. Residents aged 50 and older collectively account for just over 25% of all cases, according to the Umatilla County Public Health Department.
Statewide data provided by the Oregon Health Authority also shows the county is continuing to see rising case numbers that are disproportionate to its population and the rest of the state.
As of July 24, Umatilla County has 192.6 cases per 10,000 people, the most among all of Oregon’s 36 counties, which have a statewide average of 38 cases per 10,000 people.
While an increase in the number of tests run locally has and can be partially attributed to these surges, Umatilla County is also vastly outpacing most of the state with a positive test rate of 17% since the virus began being tracked. The statewide average is roughly 4% as of July 24. An average of 5% or fewer positive tests in a community is the benchmark.
