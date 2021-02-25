BEND — At the Hollywood Music in Media Awards ceremony, nominees normally spend the evening at the Avalon, walking the red carpet and steeping in Hollywood glam.
This year, however, the ceremony on Jan. 27 was virtual. Nominee and film composer Chris Thomas stayed home in Bend wearing pajamas, wrapped in a blanket. He sat with his wife, Brigitte, their cat between them on the couch, waiting for the winner of the Outstanding Score short film category to be announced.
When Thomas’s name appeared on the screen as winner, he threw his arms into the air and grinned happily. Brigitte snapped a photo.
Thomas, who grew up in Pendleton, insists he didn’t expect to be nominated, much less get the win. The short film, “Imagination Symphony Live,” was produced far from Hollywood in Central Oregon. When the nominees were announced, it was so far off his radar, he didn’t even look at the list.
The film composer, at 38, has snagged other awards for his movie soundtracks. One of his scores, for a documentary called “Woman Rebel,” was shortlisted in 2010 for an Academy Award, and he won Best Film & TV Music in 2011 at the eWorld Music Awards. His television work includes work for “Lost,” “House,” “Vice” and “CSI:NY.” His most recent movie “Haymaker” came out this month. That kind of put the cherry on top for Thomas. He couldn’t be happier that two such different projects collided in time.
Both projects, though poles apart in subject matter and scope, leaned heavily on Thomas’ composing talents. Normally, composing comes last after a film is shot. In both "Imagination" and "Haymaker," however, composing came earlier and the film was often edited to match the score.
The seven-minute "Imagination Symphony Live" follows a young boy as he attends his very first symphony. As the music envelopes the boy, his mind roams. He paddles a canoe across a lake serenaded by an oboist and scampers through high desert and forest, musicians playing all around him. At the conclusion, he ends up back in the hall next to his mother as the audience applauds.
One of Thomas’s friends, Evan Signaldsen, who plays with Thomas in the cello section of the Central Oregon Symphony, proposed the short film in the spring of 2019. It didn’t take much arm twisting for Thomas to agree to compose the score.
“Count me in,” Thomas recalls saying to Signaldsen, who directed and produced the film.
To pull it off, the men needed the cooperation of Central Oregon Symphony Conductor Michael Gesme and his entire orchestra.
“We made a pretty big ask,” Thomas said. “We said we’re going to need some rehearsal time with this piece and we’re going to need three concerts to film live. So we’ll take up the first 20 minutes of three shows in a row. and the audience is going to have to listen to a click track we’re going to play live in the room.”
Gesme and his musicians agreed. At the beginning of each concert, Thomas got up in front to explain to the audience what was happening. No one seemed overly bothered by the metronome clicks “carefully tailored so the music will land on the film properly.”
The outdoor shots, which involved drones and trekking to isolated spots, required musicians to play without sheet music while the music came at them through speakers, complete with metronome clicks to keep them on track.
“People just kind of jammed with their part,” Thomas said. “They knew what the music sounded like but they didn’t know what their notes were. It was a cacophony of nonsense. We told them to ‘play it like you believe it.’”
An electrical fire at Bend High School where the orchestra performs altered plans for final filming. The film crew had spent the day rigging and testing a camera that would fly over the audience and stop above the conductor’s head. The concert was quickly switched to another venue and complicated filming plans.
Thomas then needed to record soloists, something that COVID made more difficult. He arranged virtual solo sessions with musicians and singers around the country.
“Haymaker” tells the story of a retired Muay Thai fighter who serves as bodyguard for a glamorous trans woman pop star, Nomi Ruiz, who plays herself in the film. Director Nick Sasso told Thomas he needed something more like a violin concerto than a film score, something with “soaring violin solos and big ocean of strings.” Thomas obliged.
“It’s probably one of my best scores,” Thomas said. “I had a lot of freedom. The director, Nick Sasso, really let me off the leash.”
"Haymaker" is now streaming on Amazon Prime and other digital platforms. To see “Imagine Symphony Live,” go to youtube.com or the Imagine Symphony Live website.
