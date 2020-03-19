Small markets seeing a brisk business during COVID-19 outbreak

UMATILLA COUNTY — Pilot Rock market Family Foods received a shipment of toilet paper on Monday. Within minutes, it was already sold out.
"We had people waiting in the aisles like vultures for the truck to show up," Family Foods manager Tammy Russell said. "We're still trying to figure out how to make everything work."
That instance is one that grocery retailers all across Eastern Oregon — and the nation at large — have been faced with daily since the COVID-19 outbreak has prompted customers to stock up on basic essentials to prepare for a potential shortage. Outlets, such as Family Foods, started feeling the effects of the fallout immediately.
Family Foods is currently being limited to just 500 cases total for their entire order, and are allowed up to just three cases per item. Toilet paper, Russell said, comes with four bundles per case. Her store only receives two shipments of product a week.
"We're trying to order extra and keep things in stock, but you can't really prepare for something like this," she said. "It's weird. You just have to hope for the best."
To help ensure her customers' health, Family Foods is offering curbside pickup and deliveries to homes in Pilot Rock for essential goods.
Russell said she has seen an uptick in business since customers in the area began buying in bulk — the amount of customers Family Foods receives daily has risen by a quarter. Along with toilet paper, rice, flour, corn and green beans are among the products that are selling out the fastest.
"Everything is the same so far," Russell said, "until we start running out of things and we can't help it anymore."
Russell's main concern is keeping her community's elderly shoppers supplied with essentials.
"It's going to affect older people who can't get toilet paper," she said. "They're the ones who need it the most."
Russell said she hosts about 30 regulars a week, along with the increased flow of other customers coming in to stock up. She tells concerned customers to continue to wash their hands and stay safe. But once larger chain stores like Safeway and Walmart in Pendleton begin to run out of stock, Russell knows that those customers will then make their way down to Family Foods in search of what they need.
"I'm worried about our loyal customers who come in all the time," she said. "They're not going to have what they need. We're getting a lot of strange faces now."
Small town grocers keep up
Athena Grocery has also been handling the overflow of Pendleton shoppers over the past week.
Store manager Julie Owens said she has had to double every order, and noted that toilet paper, soda, beer, bread, milk and eggs are among the first to go once one of their bi-weekly shipments rolls in.
"Customers would say to me, 'I drove through the Safeway and Walmart parking lots (in Pendleton) and it was too full to come in,'" Owens said. "Keeping everything stocked was OK, until we ran out of back stock."
The store, which is open 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, welcomed 400 people last Thursday and Friday on each day, and 325 people on Wednesday.
"We have two grocery carts by the door," Owens said. "People would just fill them up."
Owens said she has been keeping bleach buckets on hand at both ends of the store to keep the facility sanitized around the clock, and that her biggest concern in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak is the well-being of Athena's senior community.
"We've had people come in and pick stuff up for them," she said. "They connect through Facebook. There are people here who don't leave town, and don't have any toilet paper. Another big concern is reusable bags, since (COVID-19) lives on plastic. If people bring in their own bags, we have them fill them."
Filling the gap
With Umatilla just a short jaunt from Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and Irrigon, Columbia Harvest Foods has seen a huge uptick in business with people wandering in to see what's available.
"The sales have been enormous," said Dave Meade, whose family has owned the store for 27 years. "We are in a position that it is hard to get everything done to run a business. We have been able to handle the increase of sales and volume of traffic. People are migrating back and forth to see who has what products. We get a lot of calls to see if we have something."
While the warehouses are doing what they can to get Meade products, sometimes things are out of their control.
"There are toilet paper manufacturers that have told us, 'Don't bank on it for a while,'" Meade said. "The orders came out short for everyone. It takes time to get the product and get it restocked. Certain items like hand sanitizers won't be back for some time. Manufacturers were caught off guard. We are thankful for our customers' patience and working with us."
Meade, who has worked in the grocery business since 1974, said he has never seen the level of panic and hoarding that has happened over the past two weeks.
"I've never seen anything like this," he said. "You will see it areas where there is a tornado or something, but this is nationwide."
Mainstream outlets staying afloat
Health-related items are the biggest concern for the Pendleton Safeway branch right now.
The store has been focusing on keeping hand sanitizers, Lysol products and, of course, toilet paper in stock since the coronavirus outbreak.
"We've had to reassure customers that we have more trucks on the road now than ever," said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs for Safeway. "We have plenty of food, and we're getting it out to our customers."
When browsing through Pendleton's Safeway, you'll quickly discover that, like so many other retail outlets nationwide, the paper towel aisle has been stripped clean. The only things remaining on the shelves are signs warning customers to limit themselves to two paper towel packages.
In order to accommodate for the recent increase in customer flow, the specific numbers of which McGinnis was not able to speak to, Safeway has taken precautionary measures by promoting part-time employees to full time in order to ensure that their store is properly stocked and sanitized.
To help ensure that the most at-risk members of the community are taken care of, more than 2,000 Safeway stores nationwide, including stores in Pendleton and Hermiston, are reserving the hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday for specific vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.
"We are working diligently and around the clock to keep the store clean," McGinnis said. "All of our cleaning processes have been increased and amplified. Our customers have been unbelievably understanding. Everyone understands that we are in this together."
