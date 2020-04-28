Sole proprietors face tough road finding stimulus funding during pandemic

Umatilla County awards grants

Umatilla County has awarded the grants that were available to small businesses affected by COVID-19. Businesses with fewer than 26 employees were eligible for the $1,000 grants.

The county announced Friday that 22 businesses in Hermiston, 19 businesses in Pendleton, 10 businesses in Milton-Freewater, seven businesses in Umatilla and seven businesses in other smaller communities received money from the program.

The number of grants awarded in each city was based on population, and then those spots in each city were awarded by lottery draw. According to the county, a total of 137 businesses applied.

The county news release also stated that the city of Hermiston contributed additional funds to help cover Hermiston businesses that were not drawn for the county grant. That allowed an additional 16 Hermiston businesses to receive a grant.

Gail Nelson, economic development director for the county, said the funds were meant to help fill in gaps between state and federal funds that could assist businesses with rent and other necessities.

For assistance applying to the federal Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Disaster Injury Loan, call the Umatilla Electric Cooperative Business Resource Center in Hermiston at 541-289-3000 or the Blue Mountain Community College Small Business Development Center at 541-278-5833 in Pendleton.