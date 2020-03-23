St. Anthony, Good Shepherd navigate calm before potential COVID-19 storm

UMATILLA COUNTY — St. Anthony Hospital was quiet on Monday.
The hospital had earlier restricted elective surgeries to keep patient beds available and conserve personal protective equipment. A detailed disaster plan designed to handle a COVID-19 surge was prepared and employees would soon erect a triage/screening station outside the hospital in order to isolate patients during examination. The hospital’s total of four ventilators were ready.
It was the eerie, proverbial calm before the storm — the storm of coronavirus that no one wants.
Behind all the apparent calm is a headache-inducing effort to prepare for the worst. Emergency Department Manager Steve Hardin, the hospital’s disaster coordinator, leads the effort. Top-of-mind is the knowledge that capacity must bump up 50% or 100% or more, to a level that is truly unknown.
“That requires a lot of preplanning,” he said.
The planners must figure out a way to keep COVID-19 patients apart from “clean” patients in a scenario where the hospital is bombarded. St. Anthony, federally designated as a critical access hospital, normally is limited to a 25-bed maximum. The disaster plan calls for placing inpatients in other areas of the hospital, such as day surgery, allowing for around 60 beds.
Hardin worries about an abrupt surge of COVID-19 patients all at once, even if there are enough beds for them.
“Any ER can get overwhelmed if you dump 50 dying patients into it,” Hardin said. “Acuity matters.”
Hardin said St. Anthony will continue to transport the most critical patients to bigger hospitals as they do now, but if the other hospitals reach capacity, that will cease to be an option.
“When the bigger hospitals are overwhelmed, we will keep all the patients,” he said. “At that point, we can’t do anything but keep them.”
He said the hospital has already increased security in preparation for the siege. Eventually, there may come a point where access to the hospital is blocked off.
Hardin urged people to refrain from coming to the hospital unless they are seriously ill.
“People have to stay home unless they are really sick,” he said. “They are going to overwhelm us if they come in scared.”
Hardin, who is a nurse, said people with flu-like symptoms should self-isolate and drink plenty of fluids.
“You’re going to be miserable,” he said.
Hardin and his St. Anthony colleagues were likely relieved to hear of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order on Monday morning directing Oregonians to stay home except for essential tasks. The intention is to slow down an outbreak threatening to overwhelm the state’s 62 hospitals.
Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston has made several changes to its operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has followed Brown's earlier order to temporarily stop all surgeries for non-life threatening and non-urgent procedures, in order to conserve stocks of personal protective equipment, such as gloves, masks and surgical gowns.
CEO Dennis Burke told the East Oregonian that hospitals have been told to prepare all of their capacity for critical patients that could be coming in during the outbreak. For the moment, that actually means fewer people than normal are coming and going from their campus.
"We're preparing for the 'what if,' but that hasn't happened yet," he said.
Communications Director Caitlin Cozad said in an email on Friday night that Good Shepherd is "judiciously monitoring" their personal protective equipment in light of the national shortage.
"We have plenty of some supplies, while others are getting low, but not critically low," she wrote, adding that they could draw on the state's emergency stockpile if needed.
In addition to protective equipment, one of the concerns with a COVID-19 outbreak is that a wave of critically ill patients will overwhelm resources, such as ventilators, as has happened in epicenters, such as China and Italy. Burke said the hospital currently has nine respiratory therapists and 15 ventilators, but could end up getting more from other hospitals in the state if Hermiston became a major hot spot for the virus, or, by the same token, Hermiston could lend its equipment if things got bad in another part of the state. The Oregon Health Authority is gathering information on what resources hospitals across the state have on hand to be ready to mobilize those resources as needed.
Both Umatilla County hospitals restricted visitors to reduce potential exposure.
Good Shepherd allows no visitors other than one parent accompanying a minor child in need of care, one care partner for the duration of a mother’s stay at the Family Birth Center, one care partner for patients requiring one for “self management” or to make medical decisions on their behalf, and no more than two visitors in a 12-hour period for patients receiving end-of-life care where a physician has determined death is “imminent.” In these situations, visitors must be over 18 and free from fever or other flu and cold-like symptoms.
St. Anthony Hospital’s website says simply, “No visitors will be allowed. We encourage patients and their loved ones to communicate via voice and video calls. Staff will communicate by phone with a designated family member or care giver to update on the patient’s status as well as any discharge instructions. … Minimal exceptions will be made.”
Patients and vendors entering the hospitals are screened.
At both facilities, if a patient meets stringent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, they are tested for COVID-19, with specimens sent to their contracted laboratory or the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory. It takes three to five days for results to return. Both hospital administrations support the efforts of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems to urge the governor to take stronger social distancing measures.
Katie Harris, the director of rural health and federal policy at the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said her organization embraced the most recent action by Brown.
“We support shelter-in-place orders that really limit activity by the general public,” Harris said. “Social distancing measures really do work.”
Harris said rural hospitals, such as St. Anthony and Good Shepherd, like all hospitals, will face shortages of workforce, personal protective equipment and capacity if the virus arrives like a freight train. For rural hospitals, however, the effect will be magnified.
“With rural hospitals, it’s obviously more acute,” she said.
She said they shouldn’t be blamed for not having enough stockpiled personal protective equipment and other resources.
“This is an unprecedented time,” she said. “There’s only so much they can do to prepare. They can only have so many resources on hand.”
