LA GRANDE — The Starkey Experimental Forest and Range opened to public entry Monday, Aug. 3, once again allowing dispersed recreational activities, including camping and hunting.
The 25,000-acre Starkey Experimental Forest and Range, which is located 28 miles southwest of La Grande on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, is normally open to public entry and activities from May 1 to Nov. 15, but had remained closed this year in response to the threat posed by COVID-19.
“Opening to the public will allow traditional public uses of Starkey and will meet our research objectives for hunting,” said Starkey Area Manager Hans Hayden. “However, strict protocols will be followed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
Protocols include hunter self-service check-in and check-out for each hunt, with instructions for each hunt provided at the hunter check station at the main gate just off of Highway 244, Hayden said. Self-service check-in and check-out will minimize frequent, close interaction with limited research staff, while providing hunters with the instructions and materials they need for their hunts to be conducted safely and in a way that meets research objectives.
Visitors to Starkey must follow the state of Oregon’s orders for Phase 1 reopening. At Starkey, all interactions with the public will be outdoors and at distances of at least 6 feet. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the hunter check station, and all Starkey staff will wear masks when interacting with others. Additional details will be provided with hunter check-in materials at the check station.
Formally designated for research in 1940, the area is jointly managed by the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station and the Wallowa-Whitman and is a research site for collaborative studies of deer, elk and cattle and their interactions with public land uses.
The Forest Service partners with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to conduct wildlife management at Starkey, which includes hunting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.