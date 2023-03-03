St. Anthony COVID-19 Nursing
Registered nurse Heather McLeod exits the room of a COVID-19 patient on July 27, 2021, in the medical/surgical unit at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.

 East Oregonian, File

SALEM — Workers, patients and visitors in health care settings in Oregon will no longer be required to wear masks starting April 3, the Oregon Health Authority announced Friday, March 3.

OHA is rescinding provisions in Oregon Administrative Rule 333-019-1011 that require workers to wear masks in health care settings such as hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers, complementary and alternative medicine locations. The requirement has been in effect since August 2021.

