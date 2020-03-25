breaking

State extends tax deadline

SALEM — Oregonians will have until July 15 to file their personal income taxes with the state, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday.

But any quarterly payments for 2020 still will be due on April 15.  

The IRS has extended its deadline to July 15 for filing personal and corporate federal tax returns, making payments, contributing to an IRA for 2019 and making the first quarterly estimated tax payment for 2020. However, for those who making quarterly payments, the “second” payment for 2020 still is due on June 15.

Wednesday was the deadline for the Oregon Department of Revenue to announce whether it will extend the state deadline.

Brown said the Oregon Department of Revenue would provide more information later today on the state’s extension.

A full-fledged delay until July could create up to a $1.5 billion cash-flow problem for the state budget, Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Special Committee on Coronavirus Response, said in a committee meeting Tuesday.

“That’s a huge cash-flow problem, which probably takes many of the items we want to help with off the table, I’m afraid,” he said.

His comments drew a strong response from Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend.

“Cash flow problems, really? The government just shut down about 90% of our businesses in the state of Oregon, who now have massive cash-flow problems. And the whole reason to delay the filing and payment is for them to be able to catch up,” Knopp said. “So for the government to, at this point, claim poverty or to claim cash-flow problems after what they’ve done to business, quite frankly just seems incredibly hypocritical.”

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.