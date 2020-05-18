State provides $8.5 million for rent relief

SALEM — Pendleton-based CAPECO last week received more than $186,000 of state funding to use as emergency housing assistance for residents of Umatilla County, according to a press release from Oregon Housing and Community Services.
The emergency relief funds were allocated from Oregon Housing and Community Services by the state legislature through the Rental Relief program. The funding will assist renters financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are to be disbursed as soon as possible for residents that qualify.
“Through no fault of their own, many Oregonian families are facing an abrupt loss of income and find themselves unable to pay their rent during this pandemic,” said Gov. Kate Brown. “Through Oregon Housing and Community Services, we can deliver immediate rent relief so that more families can stay housed as we work to build a safe and strong Oregon.”
OHCS is allocating $8.5 million in funds through a needs-based formula to regional Community Action Agencies. The formula weighed severe rent burden data, poverty data, homelessness data and unemployment claims.
CAAs will soon begin taking applications and Umatilla County residents in need should contact CAPECO directly. Tenant income loss documentation and other materials are required to access the program. Rent payments will be made directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant.
“The last two months have been trying for many in our communities,” said Oregon Housing and Community Services Director Margaret Salazar. “Oregonians were already struggling to find a safe, stable and affordable place to call home. As families grapple with lost wages, the need is even greater. I am so grateful to get this assistance in the hands of our friends and neighbors in need, including farmworkers and their families who are facing unique housing challenges.”
