PENDLETON — Fourteen workplaces in Umatilla and Morrow counties reported outbreaks in the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report.
It’s the second straight week where workplace outbreaks declined in the county as infection is slowing slightly across the region and state. Most of the facilities reported a few extra cases, and several reported no changes since last week’s report.
The state publishes an active outbreak in nursing homes if the facility reports more than three cases. The outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case. The local assisted living facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks are:
• Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hermiston, 33 cases and one death since July 15.
• Willowbrooke Terrace, Pendleton, 21 cases and one death since July 30.
• Cascade Valley Assisted Living & Memory Care, Milton-Freewater, nine cases since Sept. 2.
• Juniper House, Pendleton, eight cases since Oct. 1.
The state publishes a workplace outbreak when five or more cases are reported at a facility with 30 or more workers. An outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case.
• Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, 62 cases since July 21.
• Walmart Distribution Center, Hermiston, 51 cases since April 26.
• Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton, 28 cases since July 12.
• Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, 23 cases since July 15.
• CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, 15 cases since Aug. 19.
• First Coast Security, Hermiston, 11 cases since Sept. 16.
• Lamb Weston Packing Center, Boardman, 11 cases since Aug. 18.
• Union Pacific Railroad, Stanfield, ten cases since Sept. 20.
• JVB Dairy, Ione, eight cases since Sept. 18.
