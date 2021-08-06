PENDLETON — The Oregon Health Authority disclosed seven workplaces in Umatilla County facing active COVID-19 outbreaks in its weekly outbreak report.
Three of those workplaces are nursing homes, according to the state.
The state publishes an active outbreak in nursing homes if the facility reports more than three cases, according to the state. The outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case.
The assisted living facility include:
• Juniper House in Pendleton has reported seven COVID-19 cases since June 11, 2021, according to the state. The facility has also reported a COVID-19 death.
• Suttle Care & Retirement, Inc, in Pendleton, has reported three cases since July 17, according to the state.
• McKay Creek Estates in Pendleton has reported eight cases since July 21, according to the state.
In addition, the state publishes a workplace outbreak when five or more cases are reported at a facility with 30 or more workers. Like nursing homes, the outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case.
Other workplace outbreaks include:
• Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston has reported 19 cases between its first reported case on April 26 and its most recent onset case coming July 26, according to the state.
• Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston has reported 10 cases between its first reported case on July 21 and its most recent onset case coming July 24, according to the state.
• Keystone RV in Pendleton reported 11 cases on July 28, according to the state.
• East Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton has reported seven cases between its first reported case on July 12 and its most recent onset case coming July 25, according to the state.
