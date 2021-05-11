SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown set new statewide vaccination goals on Tuesday, May 11, that would lift most pandemic restrictions on gatherings and commerce when 70% of Oregonians over the age of 16 are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a press release.
Brown also announced that counties where 65% of residents over the age of 16 have received their first shot would be eligible to move to lower risk starting May 21, after also presenting plans for distributing vaccines equitably.
"We still have some work to do to reach our 70% goal, but I am confident we can get there in June and return Oregon to a sense of normalcy,” Brown said in a May 11 press release.
As of May 11, approximately 46.5% of all Oregonians have received their first dose, according to an Oregonian/OregonLive database.
Aside from mask and physical distancing mandates, all other restrictions imposed under the state’s COVID-19 risk level guidance will be lifted when at least 70% of Oregonians over the age of 16 receive at least their first dose, the press release said. Once the vaccination benchmark is met, the state will cease assigning county risk levels, the press release said.
The state has also pledged resources to help counties reach the goal of moving to lower risk after May 21 with 65% of residents vaccinated, including state funding provided when the county demonstrates progress towards closing their gaps in equitable vaccinations.
In Umatilla County, nearly 25% of residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, the lowest rate in Oregon. And in Morrow County, nearly 30% of residents have received their first shot.
“So Oregon, this is our goal,” Brown said in the press release. “We each play a part. If you have already been vaccinated, thank you. Now help a friend, family member or neighbor make an appointment. Spread the word that folks can call 2-1-1 or visit covidvaccine.oregon.gov for more information.”
But vaccination rates since mid-April have been declining on-average, raising questions about how quickly the state can meet Brown’s new goals. In Eastern Oregon, some counties have recently asked the state to briefly halt vaccine shipments because the demand is so low that is leaving counties with a glut.
The move, however, comes at a hopeful moment during the pandemic, as officials believe that declining case rates and hospitalizations are signaling the turning point of the “fourth surge.”
Last week, COVID-19 cases declined by 12% from the week before — the second straight week where cases dropped statewide. And on May 10, the state announced 388 new COVID-19 cases, which was the lowest daily count in four weeks.
“Thanks to you, Oregon, it looks like we’ve crossed the tipping point of the fourth surge,” Brown said. “Our hospitalization rates have stabilized. Our infection rates are on a downward trajectory. And in the race between vaccines and variants, our efforts to vaccinate Oregonians are taking the lead.”
The announcement came as Brown announced county risk levels, with three counties — Grant, Lincoln and Wasco — moving from higher risk to moderate risk starting Friday, May 14. In all, 21 counties will remain in high risk, seven will be in moderate risk and 8 will be in lower risk.
And with statewide hospitalizations below the metrics for extreme risk, the state has announced that it will be returning to the two-week assessment on risk categories. The upcoming risk level changes will be announced on May 25, though counties where 65% of residents are vaccinated will stay at lower risk.
