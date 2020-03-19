Staying sane at home during COVID-19

PENDLETON — So you’re stuck inside because of a pandemic.
You are self-quarantining and doing your part to flatten the curve and keep everyone safe. But how to keep yourself from going stir crazy?
This could be the perfect time to master the Rubik’s Cube, study a foreign language, learn to make tiramisu, write that novel, learn how to knot a tie, read “War and Peace,” do your taxes or work on your fly-fishing cast.
We reached out to our readers to find out how they are staying sane at home. About 35 of them responded via Facebook or email.
Nicholas Jennings and his extended family are hanging out at their Pendleton home. Jennings, who describes himself as a YouTube film critic, content creator and unemployed freelance videographer, said as an asthmatic, he is at risk. So he keeps busy reviewing a backlog of videos, working on the best and worst films of 2019. When not working, Halo and other games provide a diversion. Other family members, from his younger brother to his grandparents, are staying busy with social media, studying, watching television and writing.
Peggy LaVallee Ruiz said she normally gathers with friends for scrapbooking at a local restaurant. Instead, the group is putting together a virtual scrapbooking session.
Mary A. Johnson is “going through old files and shredding, shredding, shredding, shredding,” working on a book and talking to friends on the phone.
“I'm rather enjoying the cleared schedule — hate the reason for it, but enjoying the time,” she wrote.
Chad O. Schultz works on his garden plot by day and reloads ammo by night.
Others are crocheting, building a greenhouse, doing puzzles, playing games and painting.
Debra Walter said she is binge-watching “90210.” Cheryl Base Robinette is preparing her house for sale.
Some readers posted pictures of crafts they had created. Rieanna Lyda displayed a wooden sign she’d painted with the timely message, “You never know what you have until it’s gone. Toilet paper for instance.” Shannon Mott posted a photo of a recently crocheted blanket.
Stephanie Markle, homemaker and mother of seven, is holed up with eight children — her four youngest and four extras.
“I'm pretty much homeschooling eight kids,” Markle wrote. “We do arts and crafts, PE, lunch, of course, and recess because that's my favorite. We have been baking and learning some life skills.”
Dan Collins said he doesn’t stay inside all the time, but rather escapes to the great outdoors where there is plenty of space for social distancing.
“We are fortunate to live where we do,” he wrote. “Don't just sit inside and drown in worry.”
If you still need ideas, check out some of the virtual tours available during the COVID-19 outbreak. Browse the Louvre or tour Yellowstone Park or the San Diego Zoo. Watch a performance of “Carmen” or “La Boheme” at the New York City Metropolitan Opera. Tour the Great Wall of China or go to Mars. Do one of the video craft projects on the Pendleton Center for the Arts website.
If you’re still bored, there’s always reorganizing your sock drawer.
