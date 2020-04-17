Symphony offers free virtual concert

PENDLETON — Bill Mayclin and Murray Dunlap often warm up audiences before Oregon East Symphony concerts. The tuxedo-clad pair steps onto the brightly lit Vert Auditorium stage and gives humorous preludes to performances.
For Saturday’s concert, however, Mayclin and Dunlap (known by OES regulars as Bill Murray) did their intro from Mayclin’s living room. Because of COVID-19, this would be a virtual concert. Wearing their signature tuxedos, they settled into chairs by Mayclin’s fireplace to record. The pair will be the first faces people see when the virtual concert goes live on the Oregon East Symphony website at 6:30 p.m. on April 18.
The Spring Chamber Music Virtual Concert was the brainchild of OES Executive Director J.D. Kindle, who approached the symphony board with the idea during its March meeting. The board approved. The last concert of the season would unspool online, a collection of pieces recorded especially for the concert.
Performances include OES violinist Viet Block and cellist Zach Banks who filmed themselves performing “Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7,” by Hungarian composer Zoltan Kodaly. The two musicians (and partners in life) recorded themselves outdoors on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Tutuilla Flats and also near Tollgate. Banks said they had cabin fever and saw this as an opportunity to get themselves outside and also to provide scenery for the audience to look at while listening. For one of the recording sessions, Banks and Block took off in the car with no particular destination in mind.
“We headed north on Highway 11, took a hard right at Weston, and then took an old logging road,” Banks said. “We found a place not on private property overlooking the foothills of the Blues.”
They set up a tripod and filmed using Banks’ cellphone. The wind interrupted them a couple of times, but eventually, mission accomplished.
OES conductor and artistic director Beau Benson filmed himself at home playing classical guitar. Benson, in the middle of self-quarantining at his Texas home after a trip to Pendleton, performed a selection of classical guitar pieces from 16th and 19th century Spain.
OES violist Aurora Torres contributed “Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola, and Piano” with Ryan Klein on oboe and Chad Spears on piano.
Mezzo-soprano Alexis McCarthy performed “Mon cœur s’ouvre à ta voix,” an aria from Camille Saint-Saen’s opera “Samson and Delilah,” accompanied by Rachel Pariseau on piano.
Pendleton-born Hollywood composer Chris Thomas provided what Kindle called “a film scoring performance.”
In lieu of the after-concert wine and hors d’oeuvres, the board compiled recipes for dishes that can be made, and then enjoyed during the performance, along with wine and beer pairing suggestions from Great Pacific Wine & Coffee and Prodigal Son Brewery.
“We live in unprecedented times,” Kindle said, “so we put together an unprecedented concert.”
