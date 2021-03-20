PENDLETON — Come on in.
That was the invitation for Pendleton High School football fans on Thursday, March 18.
The high school was informed they could have up to 15% percent capacity at the Round-Up Arena for its game on Saturday, March 20, which equates to roughly 2,300 people.
“We were given a directive for 15% capacity in a high (risk) county,” Pendleton athletic director Mike Somnis said. “It will be nice for the boys to have a regular Friday night experience. It has been a long time since these kids have competed in front of fans. They are excited.”
Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against Redmond will not have concessions. There also will be an admission fee of $4 for students and $6 for adults. Neither will deter the fans, who took to social media saying they would be there to support their Bucks.
Each player was issued four tickets for their family. Somnis said parents should not have to pay to watch their kids play.
While the game will be held outside in an open-air stadium, fans still are asked to wear a mask, social distance, and contact tracing requirements will be in place.
When Pendleton senior Blake Swanson found out they got to have fans, he jumped on Twitter to spread the news.
“We are ecstatic,” Swanson said. “Our friends and family get to watch us play. It will be a more realistic background to play in. Last week, we had 75 fans (at the Round-Up Arena). You could hear a little crowd noise, but not the traditional fan noise. It will be fun to have that support.”
The Hermiston football team was able to welcome 400 fans on March 19 against Kennewick, which included a small number of tickets for the visiting team.
“We are excited to have people in the stadium,” Hermiston athletic director Larry Usher said. “We are doing what we can to make it enjoyable for our seniors. Next week, when we go to Edgar Brown (in Pasco, Washington), they will get to have about 1,800 fans. We get to have a couple of parents per kid go.”
While stadium seating was limited at Kennison Field, Hermiston High School offered fans an opportunity to come together outside the facility to watch the Bulldogs’ two home games.
The booster club barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, and fans brought their own chairs to settle in and watch the games on a big screen.
“We have had tailgate parties,” Usher said. “We gave away prizes and had games. We try to make it enjoyable. A home football game is a community event.”
While football games get to add more fans, indoor activities still are limited to 50 people, including players, coaches and officials. Fan numbers will go up if Umatilla County moves to moderate or low risk.
At Weston-McEwen High School, school officials locked the doors after Irrigon arrived for their match on Tuesday, March 16. The same happened for the Nixyaawii vs. Pilot Rock volleyball game on Thursday, March 18.
“It was super quiet in the gym,” Irrigon coach Vanessa Pacheco said of the March 16 match.
Morrow County, which is in the low risk category, has been able to enjoy additional fans for a couple of weeks.
The March 18 Heppner football game against Grant Union had approximately 300 fans, and volleyball teams can have 50% occupancy in the gym.
“It has been nice to have the fans back,” Heppner volleyball coach Mindy Wilson said.
