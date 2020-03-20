Testing backlog frustrates doctors

PENDLETON — While President Donald Trump touts a dramatic upsurge in COVID-19 testing, three local physicians see it differently.
The doctors — Dr. Malcolm Townsley, Dr. Russell Harrison and Dr. Jonathan Hitzman — described long turnaround times and a shortage of testing supplies. Both state and commercial labs, they said, are swamped.
Townsley, an internist who works out of the clinic at St. Anthony Hospital, expressed frustration.
“Testing is the key to solving this pandemic,” he said. “It’s critical for hospitals to be able to test. Right now, we are treating patients (with symptoms similar to coronavirus) as if they have COVID-19. We’re burning through gowns, masks and gloves. We’re going to run out of this equipment soon.”
During testing, providers use a several-inch swab to obtain a sample from the nasal passageway. The sample goes into a test tube filled with a viral preservative medium, and then is frozen for transport to a lab.
“The medium is in short supply,” said Harrison, who practices family medicine in Pendleton. “That has been a real problem.”
So far, none of the three physicians has sent out a test, mostly because of daunting backlogs at the labs.
“If I did a test today, it would sit in my freezer for a week before the lab picked it up,” said Harrison, adding that it would take at least a few more days for a result, maybe even a week or 10 days. By that time, a patient could be recovered or dead. “We really don’t have any testing for the public for COVID-19.”
“The idea that you can go to the doctor and get tested is inaccurate at this moment in this community,” Townsley said.
Hitzman, who practices at Pendleton Family Medicine and serves as Umatilla County health officer, said wryly that getting tested is about as likely as finding a roll of toilet paper. He was only half kidding.
Currently, there are two avenues for testing, the doctors said, and both take time.
The Oregon State Public Health Lab can test up to 80 samples per day, all from patients who have met the stringent CDC criteria for who can be tested. They include hospitalized patients with symptoms, symptomatic individuals with chronic medical conditions or health care personnel with symptoms who had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient.
Even with the strict criteria, “the state lab received 167 specimens on Wednesday,” Hitzman said. “There is clearly a backlog. They just don’t have the capacity.”
Most other samples go to one of three large commercial labs: LabCorp, University of Washington Virology and Quest Diagnostics.
As the World Health Organization urges nations to test every suspected case, the U.S. is nowhere close to that point.
Things are changing almost hourly though, the physicians said. Testing will soon become more available. In a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown said she expects federal authorities to release a million new tests next week and millions more in the weeks to come.
"You should see our testing capacity ramp up,” Brown said. “I won't say exponentially, but substantially this week as we expand testing capacity through a private provider.”
Another issue is a shortage of RNA extraction kits needed by labs to diagnose the novel coronavirus. Qiagen, the Netherlands company that produces the bulk of the kits, is ramping up production in the face of overwhelming global demand.
Interpath Laboratory, headquartered in Pendleton, knows the complexities of COVID-19 testing. Marketing Director Judy Kennedy explained how headache-inducing it can be. Interpath does about 97 percent of its own testing, but is not yet set up to test for COVID-19. So Interpath has been sending nasal samples to ARUP Laboratory in Utah. When ARUP met capacity, Kennedy said, ARUP made arrangements with LabCorp, which also met capacity.
“What we have here is a flow from lab to lab,” she said. “There’s such a demand that no one can keep up.”
About 30 one-to-two-day-old specimens (collected from around the United States) are sitting in Interpath frozen storage ready to go somewhere. Kennedy said they just worked out an agreement with a lab in Tennessee.
The pandemic, she said, has tested the ingenuity of laboratories.
“It was a brand-new virus, so nobody had the testing,” Kennedy said.
As testing becomes more prevalent, the pandemic will continue to come into focus.
“With more and faster testing,” Townsley said, “we’re going to find out how pervasive it is. This community likely has COVID-19 in it.”
Hitzman agreed with that but also chided the media for overreacting.
“The national media must take culpability for whipping up the public,” he said. “It’s probably important to consider that over 30,000 people in the U.S. die every year from influenza and we don’t see the same level of hysteria.”
Despite that sentiment, Hitzman urges people to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and socially isolate.
“Kate Brown has done a remarkable job in closing schools and closing restaurants,” he said. “We’re not going to know the answer for two weeks.”
The doctors urged people who start experiencing symptoms to stay at home. Instead, they should call their health care provider and arrange for a consultation by phone, email or video.
“A lot of providers, including myself and other clinics, can do telemedicine visits so people don’t have to leave their houses,” Harrison said. “That way, they aren’t spreading the risk.”
