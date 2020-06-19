PENDLETON — For the first time since World War II, the Pendleton Round-Up is canceled for the year.
The Round-Up Association and Happy Canyon announced Friday, June 19, that the COVID-19 pandemic was the main reason the groups wouldn’t have been able to celebrate the rodeo’s 110th year.
The Round-Up submitted an operational plan to the governor’s office outlining how they would conduct a rodeo with health and safety precautions in place. But ultimately, the board of directors decided that the barriers to holding a traditional event were too great to surmount this year.
With the announcement, the Round-Up is immediately pivoting its 2020 plans to create The LET’ER BUCK CARES fund, an initiative run through the Oregon Community Foundation that will raise money for the community organizations that ordinarily benefit from Round-Up week.
The Round-Up is offering refunds and ticket rollovers for 2021, but ticket holders can also donate the proceeds from their ticket sale to the CARES fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.