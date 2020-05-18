Third person dies from COVID-19 as Umatilla County edges toward 100 total cases

UMATILLA COUNTY — Three days after Umatilla County began lifting some of its stay home restrictions, the public health department announced the county’s third death from COVID-19 and six new positive cases of coronavirus.
A Monday press release states that the latest fatality was a 70-year-old woman, who died on Saturday at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 4. The county reported that she had an underlying medical condition.
The six new cases brings Umatilla County’s total to 99. Among the new patients, four were in close contact with previous cases and all are recovering from home in self-isolation. One COVID-19 patient is being treated in the hospital, while the other 20 active cases are recovering at home.
According to data compiled by Lane County Public Health, Umatilla County has the third highest COVID-19 rate per 100,000 population and is within a hair of overtaking Multnomah County for second place.
While the county and the Oregon Health Authority have reported that there are concentrations of COVID-19 cases in Hermiston, Umatilla and Milton-Freewater, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have reported no cases on the reservation to date.
The CTUIR were further bolstered Monday when it released the initial results of a Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center study that showed that none of the more than 100 tribal employees who continued to work through the shutdown and were frequently exposed to the public tested positive for the virus. According to a press release from the tribes, Yellowhawk will test the study participants twice more to determine if the infection rate changes.
