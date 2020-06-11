UMATILLA COUNTY — Three more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and another three presumptive cases were reported in Umatilla County on Thursday, June 11, bringing the county case total to 156, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Public Health Department.
All three of the new confirmed cases are currently self-isolating at home, the release stated, though four residents remain hospitalized with the virus. Three deaths have been reported.
Eight of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
Of the county's 156 cases, 119 are considered recovered and 34 are considered active. Somebody is considered recovered when they've gone at least 72 hours without symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 2,204 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of Thursday.
