HERMISTON — Umatilla County announced three new deaths of individuals positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 28, all of which took place in Hermiston nursing homes.
The county also announced 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's totals up to 1,704 confirmed cases, 103 presumptive cases, 13 hospitalizations and 19 deaths. The county lists 1,479 cases as inactive, meaning their symptoms have been gone for at least 72 hours.
According to the news release, Umatilla County's 17th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old woman with underlying health conditions who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 25 at Guardian Angel Homes in Hermiston.
The county's 18th death was an 87-year-old woman with underlying health conditions who tested positive July 16 and died July 27 at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The 19th death was a 94-year-old woman who tested positive July 22 and died July 28 at Regency in Hermiston. Her death marked the sixth death of a COVID-19 positive patient the county has announced at Regency.
Umatilla County Public Health continues to urge people to stay home when sick, and to call their primary care provider to discuss next steps when experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, coughing, fever, chills or loss of taste and smell.
