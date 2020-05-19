featured

Toilet paper on a roll: Georgia-Pacific ramps up TP production in Halsey

  • 0
toilet paper.jpg
Buy Now

Georgia-Pacific's employee Vince Barrett moves a roll of toilet paper off a paper machine at the company's Halsey tissue plant in 2018.

 Mid-Valley Media Photo/Mark Ylen, File

HALSEY — The run on toilet paper that occurred at the start of the coronavirus pandemic left many stores with a severe shortage of the product for weeks — and some still are unable to keep it on the shelves.

The demand has led to George-Pacific, including its Halsey-based plant, seeing a sharp increase in productivity over the past couple months.

Georgia-Pacific’s 14 tissue paper plants across the U.S. are, on average, producing 1.5 million more rolls of toilet paper per day than they were before the pandemic began, according to senior director of public affairs and communications Kelly Ferguson.

“I’ve been with G-P for about 15 years,” Ferguson said. “Talking to people who have been around as long, we’ve certainly never seen anything close to this. I’ve read lots of news articles looking at this. Why toilet paper? We don’t have the answer. There are many people out there who have proposed that answer. And paper towels really are the same thing. But I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

While the demand for toilet paper, paper towels and other tissue products has caused Georgia-Pacific to produce a greater output than usual, it has not led to the company making any grand changes to its operating process.

The Halsey plant, which employs more than 300 workers, was already a 24/7 operation before the pandemic started, and it has not needed to make additional hires to accommodate customers.

“We were producing a lot of toilet paper before all of this began,” Ferguson said. “I can’t say that we have necessarily done anything specific to boost production. But we have made some production records that we haven’t seen in quite some time.”

Producing enough product hasn’t been a problem, but getting that product shipped where it needs to go has proven difficult and contributed greatly to the shortage shoppers are experiencing.

“You can only turn so many trucks and that’s just a reality,” Ferguson said.

One way Georgia-Pacific has attempted to remedy the shipping bottleneck is by delivering directly to its customers, instead of sending shipments to a distribution center like it typically would.

“Things that you don’t see on store shelves when you go to your local grocer, a lot of that is related to just being able to get the product and fulfill what is really unprecedented demand,” Ferguson said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.