UMATILLA — A Two Rivers Correctional Institution inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 died, raising the death toll among adults in custody department-wide to 39, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The inmate, who passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, in the prison infirmary, was between 75 and 85 years old, the release said.
