New risk levels

The state of Oregon released new risk level ratings for counties on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The new risk levels go into effect on Feb. 12.

Lower Risk (8)

• Baker (moved from high)

• Curry

• Gilliam

• Grant (moved from moderate)

• Sherman

• Tillamook

• Wallowa

• Wheeler

Moderate Risk (3)

• Harney (moved from lower)

• Lake (moved from lower)

• Morrow (moved from extreme)

High Risk (11)

• Clackamas (moved from extreme)

• Clatsop (moved from extreme)

• Columbia (moved from extreme)

• Deschutes (moved from extreme)

• Douglas

• Hood River (moved from extreme)

• Klamath (moved from extreme)

• Linn (moved from extreme)

• Lincoln

• Multnomah (moved from extreme)

• Washington (moved from extreme)

Extreme Risk (14)

• Benton

• Coos

• Crook

• Jackson

• Jefferson

• Josephine

• Lane

• Malheur

• Marion

• Polk

• Umatilla

• Union

• Wasco

• Yamhill