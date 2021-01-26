UMATILLA — Two more inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing outbreak at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla reportedly died over the weekend, according to press releases from the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Eleven inmates from TRCI who contracted COVID-19 have died since Jan. 1, according to ODOC.
The newly reported deaths come as the prison continues to face a surge in cases. Since Jan. 19, 65 inmates and eight staff have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from ODOC as of Jan. 24.
Since the beginning of January, the prison has reported 434 positive cases among adults in custody and 59 cases among staff.
The prison continues to report more active cases among adults in custody than any prison in Oregon, with 126 as of Jan. 24, according to ODOC.
The Oregon Department of Corrections doesn’t release identifying information about those who die from COVID-19.
But the agency did disclose that the first reported victim was a man between 70 and 80 years old who died at the prison on Jan. 21. The second was between 75 and 85 years old and reportedly died in the prison’s infirmary, according to the press releases.
In all, 39 inmates at Oregon prisons who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to ODOC.
And since the prison began reporting COVID-19 cases in April, Two Rivers has reported 704 positive cases among inmates, the most among Oregon prisons. The prison has also reported 120 positive cases among staff, the third most in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.