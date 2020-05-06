Two Umatilla County COVID-19 cases linked to party in Walla Walla area

UMATILLA COUNTY — Two local residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been linked to a party in the Walla Walla, Washington, area where “it was not unknown that some others in attendance had tested positive for the virus,” Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said Tuesday.
According to a Union-Bulletin report Monday, Walla Walla County health officials say their contact tracing investigations are revealing instances of these so-called “COVID parties,” where people are purposefully exposing themselves to COVID-19 with the hopes of recovering and developing a lifelong immunity.
Fiumara said Umatilla County’s investigations haven’t revealed any such parties happening on this side of the border, but conversations with Walla Walla public health and hospital officials indicated two local cases were linked to a gathering in the area.
“That’s a troubling piece,” he said. “Those who aren’t concerned about getting the virus because they don’t have preexisting conditions or feel that they’re physically healthy so it won’t be that bad for them — they may be right. The problem is we see those people carrying the virus back and spreading it to their families and others who aren’t as lucky.”
These parties have been likened to “chickenpox parties” with the same concept of willfully exposing oneself to a disease with the goal of recovering and developing lifelong immunity. Yet, there’s no proof that recovering from COVID-19 actually leads to lifelong immunity.
“One major difference is if you get chickenpox and you recover, we know that you’re now immune to it for the rest of your life,” Fiumara said. “We don’t know that yet for COVID-19. We believe there’s some short-term immunity but it's not known if it's lifelong, and we probably won’t know that for months if not years from now.”
