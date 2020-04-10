UEC opens stimulus office

You are the owner of this article.
HERMISTON — Umatilla Electric Cooperative has set up a new resource for businesses interested in applying for the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Umatilla Electric Cooperative Business Resource Center opened Thursday at 1475 N. First St. in Hermiston.

Staff include Emily Cecil as the lead business advisor and Ashley Garcia Sandoval as the business intake counselor. They will be available to provide free assistance to area business owners in applying for federal grants and low-interest loans available to businesses experiencing negative effects from COVID-19.

CEO Robert Echenrode said in a statement that UEC was pleased to announce the resource for local businesses during "this period of uncertainty." Board member Bryan Wolfe stated while the cooperative cannot change what is happening globally, they can work on improving the economic viability of the community.

Gregory Smith & Company manages UEC's revolving loan fund for economic development. Smith, the new business center's executive advisor, told the East Oregonian that UEC was able to put together the new resource in less than a week after the idea was hatched. The center is open to anyone needing help, but UEC will also be reaching out to all of its business accounts to inform them of the opportunity.

“Umatilla Electric Cooperative’s investment in the center shows their commitment to help sustain small businesses, especially during this unprecedented time,” he said in a statement.

For more information, call the center at 541-289-3000. Staff are available to advise businesses by phone, video conferencing or at the office from behind a glass divider to protect from germs. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8-5 p.m., with a closure for lunch from 1-2 p.m. 

