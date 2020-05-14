Umatilla and Morrow counties' applications to reopen still under review

UMATILLA COUNTY — While 28 other counties were approved to enter Phase 1 of reopening their economies starting Friday, Umatilla and Morrow counties' applications are "still under review," Gov. Kate Brown said during a press conference Thursday morning.
Brown said the state has requested additional information from county officials and is working closely with them in hopes of making a public announcement "as soon as possible."
Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said the state was specifically seeking additional information about each county's contact tracing.
"We want to make sure we have the appropriate data before making a decision," Allen said.
When asked during the press conference, state officials didn't provide a specific timeline for when that decision will be made.
The first phase of Brown’s plan allows restaurants, bars, personal service providers and retailers to reopen with modified accommodations specific to each business sector. Counties were able to begin applying to enter this phase last week but had to show the ability to meet conditions outlined by the state.
Those conditions include declining levels of COVID-19 hospital admissions over a 14-day period, minimum levels of testing and contact tracing capacity, hospital surge capacity, outbreak contingencies and personal protection equipment stocks.
Both counties submitted their respective applications May 8, and Umatilla County officials were confident they'd demonstrated the ability to meet the state's criteria.
Umatilla County opened a contact tracing center Sunday and is in the process of hiring and training additional staff to have a team of 15 tracers for tracking and monitoring local confirmed cases, which is three more than the state standards called for at 15 per 100,000 people.
Morrow County's plan stated that it already has a team of nine tracers, two of which who “are of Hispanic ethnicity and are bicultural and bilingual." Demographic data of Morrow County's cases shows 10 of its 12 confirmed cases are from Boardman, which is one of the state's few majority Latino cities.
Jefferson County was the only other county that Brown said required additional information before a decision was made, and Marion and Polk counties also weren't approved Thursday and will have their plans reevaluated each week.
Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties were the only three counties that have yet to submit an application.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
