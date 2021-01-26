UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The new cases put the county at 7,028 known cases since the pandemic began last year.
The county also announced one new death of a person with COVID-19, putting it at 74 deaths.
Morrow County reported one new case for a total of 968 since the pandemic began. The county has reported 10 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.