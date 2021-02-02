UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to the Region 9 COVID0-19 Dashboard.
The new cases put the county at 7,191 known cases since the pandemic began last year. The county has reported 74 deaths.
Morrow County reported no new cases, leaving its total at 989 cases since the pandemic started. The county did report one new death, bringing its total to 12.
The victim is an 82-year-old man who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 24 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Idaho. He had no underlying conditions.
