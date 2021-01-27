UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 30 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The Jan. 27 total comes after the county announced 17 new cases on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The new cases put the county at 7,058 known cases since the pandemic began last year.
The county also announced one new death on Jan. 26 of a person with COVID-19, putting it at 74 deaths.
The victim is a 70-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 23, 2020, and died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Providence Medical Center in Portland. This individual had underlying medical conditions.
Morrow County reported five new cases on Jan. 27 and one new case on Jan. 26 for a total of 973 since the pandemic began. The county has reported 11 deaths.
