UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, Feb. 3, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The Feb. 3 total comes after the county announced 24 new cases on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The new cases put the county at 7,222 known cases since the pandemic began last year. The county also reported two new deaths, bringing the county's total to 76.
Umatilla County’s 75th death with COVID-19 is a 65-year-old male who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 26 while incarcerated.
The 76th death with COVID-19 is a 72-year-old male who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 29 while incarcerated.
Umatilla County’s seventy-sixth death with COVID-19 is a seventy-two-year-old male who tested positive January 16th and died January 29th while incarcerated.
Morrow County reported one new case on Feb. 3 and zero cases on Feb. 2, leaving its total at 990 cases since the pandemic started. The county did report one new death on Feb. 2, bringing its total to 12.
The victim is a 58-year-old man who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 1 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.