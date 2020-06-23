UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County has yet to stanch the flow of COVID-19 as it reported 32 new cases in a June 23 press release, bringing the county’s total to 334 cases.
The county’s update coincided with an announcement from the Oregon Health Authority that there had been a coronavirus outbreak at the Lamb Weston plant in Hermiston. The outbreak produced 37 cases, a count that includes employees but may also encompass household members and other close contacts.
Lamb Weston spokesperson Shelby Stoolman told the Hermiston Herald that the plant closed June 15 and won’t restart the 570-employee operation until the company can determine whether it's safe to operate.
"We're taking this situation very seriously and prioritizing the safety of our team members," she wrote in an email.
Countywide, the underlying statistics are a mixed bag. While the recent surge of new cases means the number of recoveries and active cases are nearly even, only two COVID-19 patients are being treated in the hospital while the rest are recovering from home in self-isolation.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara has attributed the low hospitalization rate to the higher number of cases associated with patients in their 20s, although the health department is continuing to discourage workers from going to work while sick.
There have now been 3,061 tests conducted in Umatilla County. 313 have come back positive, with the rest of the cases presumptive.
