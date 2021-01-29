UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 33 new COVID-19 cases for Friday, Jan. 29, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The Jan. 29 total comes after the county announced 24 new cases on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The new cases put the county at 7,115 known cases since the pandemic began last year. Umatilla County has reported 74 deaths from COVID-19.
Morrow County reported two new cases on Jan. 29, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard. Oregon Health Authority reported five new cases for Morrow County on Jan. 28. The new cases push Morrow County's total to 979 since the pandemic began. The county has reported 11 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.