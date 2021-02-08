UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, Feb. 6, through Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The new cases put the county at 7,355 known cases since the pandemic began last year. The county has reported 76 deaths.
Morrow County reported three new cases for a total of 997 since the pandemic started. The county reported one new death over the weekend, a 65-year-old woman who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on Feb. 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.
Morrow County has had 13 deaths since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.