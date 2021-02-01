UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 1, according to the Region 9 COVID0-19 Dashboard.
The new cases put the county at 7,167 known cases since the pandemic began last year. The county has reported 74 deaths.
Morrow County reported 10 new cases for a total of 989 since the pandemic started. The county has reported 11 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.