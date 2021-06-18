PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health in a press release Wednesday, June 16, announced the county’s 87th COVID-19-related death.
The victim is a 91-year-old man who tested positive on June 10 and died four days later at Juniper House Assisted Living Community, Pendleton. The health department did not report if the man had underlying conditions.
The disclosure comes as the health department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county’s total case count to 8,543 since the pandemic began.
