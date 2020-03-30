You are the owner of this article.
Umatilla County announces fifth COVID-19 cases

UMATILLA COUNTY — A fifth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Umatilla County.

Umatilla County Public Health did not release any information about the patient, other than they are self-isolating at home, and did not indicate whether the person had been in contact with any other confirmed cases. The department has stated it is not releasing cities of residence or other demographic information in order to protect the privacy of the patients.

The department did state that it has been in contact with the individual, their family and "all identified close contacts."

“As we have conducted these trace-back investigations, it has become evident that the residents of our county are practicing effective social distancing habits as outlined in the 'Stay Home Save Lives' order," public health director Joe Fiumara said in a statement. "Continued compliance with these measures by every resident in Umatilla County will be key to containing the spread of COVID-19 in days to come."

According to the news release, all COVID-19 samples collected within the county, whether processed in a commercial lab or the Oregon State Public Health Lab, are reported to Umatilla County Public Health daily. So far, there have been five positive tests and 133 negative ones.

As of Monday morning, the Oregon Health Authority announced the state was up to 606 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.

The public health department stated in its news release that the state is "still in the middle of a severe cold and flu season" and as such, not everyone with respiratory symptoms needs to be tested. Patients can be tested at the discretion of their health care provider after other illnesses, such as influenza and pneumonia, have been ruled out.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their primary care provider first to discuss next steps.

The county announced a pair of cases — the third and fourth — last week.

The state health department first announced on March 2 that a Umatilla County resident had been diagnosed with a presumptive case of COVID-19 after attending a youth basketball game at the Weston Middle School gym. The resident also is an employee of Wildhorse Resort & Casino.

At the time, it was the third documented case in Oregon and the first in Eastern Oregon.

According to the county's public health department, the region's second case was announced March 11 and was identified as a person who was in “prolonged close contact” with the first person who tested positive for the virus on March 2.

Presumptive positive tests were initially required to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, but those requirements have since been lifted and the Oregon Health Authority stopped reporting the number of tests confirmed by the CDC on March 15. 

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.