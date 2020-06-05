UMATILLA COUNTY — There were four new cases of COVID-19 identified in Umatilla County on Friday, a press release stated, bringing the county's case total to 130.
All four of the new cases announced Friday are currently self-isolating at home but none were connected to a previously confirmed case.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that Umatilla County's application to move into Phase 2 of reopening was "under further review," and county officials have said the holdup is a result of complications with meeting some contact tracing metrics.
Of the 130 cases, 112 are considered recovered while 15 remain active. Those who are considered recovered have gone at least 72 hours without symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
Two county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and three deaths have been reported.
Six of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, the release stated, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of confirmed case.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 2,005 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of Friday.
