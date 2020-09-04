UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced one new death of an individual, who was positive for COVID-19, on Friday, Aug. 4.
The patient was a 49-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died Sept. 2 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. She had underlying conditions, according to the news release.
The news release also announced 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, down from 25 announced the day before. As of Aug. 4, there were also seven people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 146 presumptive cases. The county has had 2,611 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.