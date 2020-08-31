UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 57 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 31.
The number includes cases for Aug. 29-31, because the county does not send out press releases on the weekend.
In the news release, the health department also announced the death of a 66-year-old Umatilla County man who tested positive July 31 and died at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland on Aug. 28.
"We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves," the news release stated.
According to the release, 10 Umatilla County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and the county also has 144 presumptive cases of people who are showing symptoms after being in close contact with someone with COVID-19, but have not received a test result back.
Since the start of the pandemic Umatilla County has had 2,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 14,210 tests conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.