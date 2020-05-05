Umatilla County announces three new cases, Hermiston remains hotspot

UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County is up to 73 confirmed COVID-19 cases after three new cases were announced Tuesday, according to a press releases.
One of Tuesday's new cases has been identified as a close contact of previously known case, the release stated, and all three individuals are currently recovering at home.
While case numbers continue to rise, Umatilla County Public Health released its weekly locations trend map Tuesday that indicates the early trends for where the virus was spreading locally have continued.
Hermiston remains the county hotspot with somewhere between 16 to 25 cases. Umatilla is second in the county with 10 to 15 cases, the Pendleton area still has between five and nine cases, while the Milton-Freewater area now is identified with five to nine cases.
The county also reported three individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, indicating two previously confirmed cases who were recovering at home as of Monday had to be hospitalized in the last 24 hours.
However, the county reported 12 more people who had tested positive are now considered recovered. As of Tuesday, 33 cases are considered active versus 39 recovered. Someone is considered recovered when they have gone at least 72 hours without symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
According to the public health department, a total of 848 tests have been conducted in Umatilla County, with 73 coming back positive.
Morrow County also announced an eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Boardman resident Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 10 cases. The county has also reported one case in Heppner and another in Irrigon.
