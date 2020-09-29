UMATILLA COUNTY — In a move that loosened barriers for some schools in the state to begin in-person education, the Oregon Department of Education suspended use of the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate metric for the month of September on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The decision, first reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, has no impact on schools in Umatilla County, which reported 61 new COVID-19 cases the week of Sept. 20-26, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That’s still well above the requirement of reporting less than 10 cases per 100,000 residents (fewer than eight new cases per week for Umatilla County) for three straight weeks before returning all students to classrooms.
However, a longer suspension of the metric, if not complete removal of it, could significantly impact the county’s longer-term prospects of returning to in-person education.
“I don’t really know where they’re going with this, or if this is just the start of this metric just not being used anymore,” said Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara.
Test positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests conducted that yield a positive result, and is determined by dividing the number of positive tests confirmed in a single week by the number of total tests conducted for the virus that same week.
A majority of Umatilla County schools won’t be permitted to reopen for in-person instruction until the county records a test positivity rate of less than 5% for three consecutive weeks.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Umatilla County recorded a test positivity rate of 12.4% the week of Sept. 13-19, its lowest recorded rate since the state started publishing weekly reports for the week of July 5. However, Umatilla County is one of two counties in the state — the other being Morrow County — to not record a test positivity rate below 10% since the metric was introduced.
Fiumara has consistently questioned the adequacy of test positivity rate for determining whether certain activities can take place, particularly due to the limited testing resources available in rural Eastern Oregon.
From June 21 to Aug. 1, the Oregon Health Authority reported that more than 1,000 people were tested for the virus each week in Umatilla County. But since then, that number has slowly dwindled.
Based on testing data published on the state’s public data dashboards as of Monday, Sept. 28, an average of just over 670 people were tested for the virus per week between Aug. 2 and Sept. 12.
The Oregon Department of Education cited recent wildfires reducing the specimen collection and processing of COVID-19 tests as reason for suspending the metric temporarily, but Fiumara noted that those explanations aren’t quite as apt for Umatilla County specifically.
“I think there’s a bit of exhaustion,” he said. “There’s people not seeking care because they’re tired of hearing about it and their symptoms aren’t severe. And that’s also going to affect who gets those tests.”
That exhaustion, coupled with continued supply shortages for the county and local providers, is driving down the number of residents being tested and continuing the trend of those most likely to test positive for the virus also being the ones most likely to be tested in the first place.
As testing supplies remain short for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests — the most common and reliable form of tests for COVID-19 — Fiumara said that antigen testing options for the virus are emerging locally.
These tests “aren’t quite as reliable” as other tests, Fiumara said, but are the same style of those often used for the flu.
“I think that’s where we’re starting to see some (antigen tests) come through because some of those other supplies have been limited,” Fiuamra said.
With COVID-19 still prevalent in Umatilla County, flu season is also just beginning. Fiumara encouraged residents to seek out flu vaccinations, and said the county is planning vaccination events that will be announced later this fall. Until then, flu shots are available through the Umatilla County Public Health Department’s clinic with an appointment.
“As I will say every year — get your flu shots,” he said. “It’s the easiest, most impactful thing you can do to prevent the flu.”
