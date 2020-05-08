featured

Umatilla County, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation workers may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Keystone
Jeff Runels, left, Keystone president and CEO, and Gov. Kate Brown tour the damaged Keystone production facility along McKennon Road in Pendleton. The plant was severe damaged by floodwaters from the Umatilla River as a result of the Feb. 6 flooding.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan

SALEM — The Oregon Employment Department is announcing the availability of Disaster Unemployment Assistance for individuals who became unemployed as a direct result of the severe February storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that took place in Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

According to a press release from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Disaster Unemployment Assistance is a federal program that provides financial assistance to individuals whose employment or self-employment has been lost or interrupted as a direct result of a major disaster. The Oregon Employment Department administers the DUA program for the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Individuals eligible for regular unemployment benefits are not eligible for DUA, the press release stated.

DUA is available to individuals beginning the week of Feb. 9. Benefits for this disaster will be available for individuals until Oct. 3, as long as unemployment continues to be a direct result of the major disaster. Individuals should file as soon as possible, although they are allowed to file up to 30 days after the announcement date. Initial applications must be received on or before June 1.

Individuals will need to provide supporting documentation, including but not limited to: income information for the 2019 tax year, evidence of employment at the time of the disaster, or evidence of self-employment at the time of the disaster.

To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation has to be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. Required documentation includes a Social Security number and a copy of the most recent federal income tax form or check stubs, or documentation to support that the individuals were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred. Documentation for the self employed can be obtained from banks or government entities, or affidavits from individuals having knowledge of their business.

