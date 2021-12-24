UMATILLA COUNTY — The total number of fatalities in Umatilla County due to COVID-19 now stands at 186.
The county’s public health department on Tuesday, Dec. 21, reported the 186th death was a 95-year-old woman who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Dec. 14 at Guardian Angel Homes, Hermiston.
The county’s death toll increased by 10 in a little more than a month. Most of the recent additions were of older residents, including an 89-year-old woman who was the 177th fatality, a 98-year-old man who was the 180th death and a 96-year-old woman who was the 184th death.
The 89-year-old woman tested positive Aug. 24 and died Sept. 20 at a private residence. The 98-year-old man tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 18 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. And the 96-year-old woman tested positive on Nov. 3 and died Nov. 21 at a private residence.
But the disease also killed a 35-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 19 and died Nov. 19 at a private residence, according to Umatilla County Public Health.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County was 15,297 as of Dec. 21.
